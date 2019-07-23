Jackie Barrow, a local lawyer and entrepreneur, can add author to her list of accomplishments. The children’s book “Mystery of the Stolen Lady Slippers” is officially on the shelves to be read by Randolph and Monroe County readers at their local library.

This book was written and illustrated by a group of eight international authors who call themselves the Acorn Artist and Writer's Group, which includes Barrow. The authors have never met in person, but each writer engaged in the writing process and painted their own illustrations once the previous chapter was finished. Copies can be found at the local Little Dixie Regional Libraries branch for checkout.