MOBERLY — Kevin Edwards, 18, of Macon has been charged with two counts of child molestation for alleged sex crimes against a minor.

Moberly police officers met with an 11-year-old girl June 20 in reference to alleged sexual abuse involving Edwards. The minor told investigators June 24 during a forensic interview that Edwards had molested her in the back alley of her residence, according to court documents. Edwards reportedly came over to the minor’s house in a red Nissan. The minor told police that Edwards had attempted to have sex with her in the back seat, but she refused.

The minor’s parents told police the incidents occurred during the same week on two separate occasions, according to court documents.

Edwards admitted to investigators last Wednesday that he committed the alleged crimes, according to court documents.

Edwards was arrested Thursday and was released from the Randolph County Jail after posting a $40,000 surety bond. He will appear for arraignment Aug. 19 in the Randolph County Courthouse.