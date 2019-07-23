MARION COUNTY – Missouri officers joined in a car chase that began in Quincy, Ill., on July 22 and soon ended on U.S. 61 at South River in Marion County, when a vehicle stolen in Illinois was crashed.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol joined the chase at about 7 p.m. Monday at West Quincy, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.

“The State Patrol attempted a traffic stop at West Quincy,” Shinn said. The driver fled and the sheriff's department joined the chase, which ended when the stolen vehicle was crashed at South River. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The driver fled into a cornfield, Shinn said, adding the State Patrol conducted a search of the area and brought an aircraft, “but we were unable to locate him.” The search continued until 11 p.m.

The suspect remained free on Tuesday, July 23.

A passenger in the suspect's car was arrested at the scene of the crash and transported to the Marion County Jail. He was processed and released by the State Patrol.

