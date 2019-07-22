Nine ladies from skilled nursing facilities in central Missouri competed Thursday in the District 7 Ms. Nursing Home Pageant at The Etta & Joseph Miller Performing Arts Center in Jefferson City, MO.

Nine ladies from skilled nursing facilities in central Missouri competed Thursday in the District 7 Ms. Nursing Home Pageant at The Etta & Joseph Miller Performing Arts Center in Jefferson City, MO.

Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) sponsored the pageant, which exemplifies the elegance of women over the age of 60. Contestants were given the opportunity to dress up, socialize, and share their life stories of family, work, travel, community service and growing up on their family farm.

MHCA is Missouri’s largest long-term care trade association representing licensed proprietary, not-for-profit, skilled nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities. MHCA member facilities are divided into seven districts, each holding their own pageant with queens from area facilities. Each District queen will go on to compete for the title of 2019 Ms. Missouri Nursing Home Queen during the 71st Annual Missouri Health Care Association Convention held on Aug. 26 in Branson, Mo.

MHCA District 7 includes Boone, Camden, Cole, Osage and Phelps counties. Contestants were:

Shirley Martin of Columbia Manor in Columbia, MO.

Dorothy Bias of General Baptist Nursing Home of Linn in Linn, MO.

Alice Kimberly of Jefferson City Manor in Jefferson City, MO.

Barbara Gorsky of Villa Marie – StoneBridge in Jefferson City, MO.

Myrna Elaine Breedlove of Adams Street – StoneBridge in Jefferson City, MO.

Alice Wehrle of Oak Tree Villas – StoneBridge in Jefferson City, MO.

Maxine Stout of Lakeside Meadows – StoneBridge in Osage Beach, MO.

Brenda Parsons of Rolla Manor Care Center in Rolla, MO.

Margie Luebbert of Westphalia Hills – StoneBridge in Westphalia, MO.

Pageant judges were Al Jones of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, Sherri Hayes of SSM Home Health, and Jason Doerhoff of Invacare Corporation. Eric Doerhoff of StoneBridge Senior Living served as emcee. Heather Bax of JMS Senior Living served as mistress of ceremonies.