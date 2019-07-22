The Missouri-Southern Iowa (MOSI) Art Guild named Judy Harris the MOSI Celebrated Artist for the month of June. Harris’ oil painting is titled “Bug Nebula from Hubble” (Hubble Space Telescope). Known for her wildlife and horse paintings, Harris has also painted numerous outer space scenes including the Horse Nebula, the Bubble Nebula, and the Eagle Nebula. Harris explained, “I’ve done a lot of Hubble images. I think they’re beautiful - and there’s hundreds of them on the website!”

MOSI Art Guild encourages any artist, or supporter of the arts to join us on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Adair County Annex Building, 300 N. Franklin St., Kirksville. For more information about MOSI and exhibit dates, visit www.mosiartguild.org and www.facebook.com/MOSIartguild. Email MOSI at info@mosiartguild.org.



