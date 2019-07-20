The Truman Presidential Library & Museum in Independence closes after its normal business hours Monday, and it likely will not reopen for at least a year as it goes through a $25 million renovation.

Visitor numbers have picked up a bit this week, Library Director Kurt Graham says, and the Library will help provide one last chance for visitors with free admission Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Monday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

A few more things to remember:

• The Truman Home on Delaware Street, just a few blocks south of the Library and operated by the National Park Service, remains open and now has free admission.

• The White House Decision Center, a popular hands-on history lab in the Library, will continue operating throughout the renovation, with programming for student and college groups and adult teams taking place at the city of Independence's Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave.

• The Research Room will remain open for researchers, as the renovation does not include it. The entrance is at the north end of the complex, and hours are 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• When visitors come to the renovated Truman Library, they will find the main entrance relocated to the east side, and all permanent exhibits will be together on the main floor. The basement will be more open for special and traveling exhibits.

• Within a couple months, the Missouri Department of Transportation will start to demolish and replace the U.S. 24 bridge over Delaware Street in front of the Truman Library. Traffic will be directed onto the entrance and exit ramps, and Delaware will be closed at the bridge. The bridge, complete with pedestrian walkways underneath and artwork on the retaining walls, should be ready in the spring of 2020, before the Truman Library renovation is finished.