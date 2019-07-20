Loose Loose, Nevada Greene

What: Music

Where: Café Berlin, 220 N. Tenth St.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

How Much: $5 to $10

About: These local bands team up, offering sounds ranging from neo-jazz and hip-hop to more ambient soundscapes, to benefit the Columbia Experimental Music Festival. www.cafeberlincomo.com.

Also tomorrow

“Ragtime” 2 p.m. at Rhynsburger Theatre; $16. theatre.missouri.edu.

“9 to 5” 2 p.m. at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre; $17 to $42. www.lyceumtheatre.org.

“White Christmas” 8 p.m. at Maplewood Barn, 2900 E. Nifong Blvd.; $3 to $12. www.maplewoodbarn.com.