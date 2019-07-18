Pallbearer

What: Music

Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.

When: 9 p.m. Friday

How Much: $15 to $18

About: For more than a decade, this Arkansas band has forged ahead as a leader in the world of metal. Skooma and Vitalis share the bill. www.rosemusichall.com.

Also tomorrow

Troy, Chemical Mass, Moose Plural, The Daily Crime, The Pour 8 p.m. at The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.; $5. www.thebluenote.com.

Paul Weber and the Scrappers 6 p.m. at Café Berlin, 220 N. Tenth St. www.cafeberlincomo.com.

“9 to 5” 2 and 8 p.m. at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre; $17 to $42. www.lyceumtheatre.org.

“Ragtime” 7 p.m. at Rhynsburger Theatre; $16. theatre.missouri.edu.

“White Christmas” 8 p.m. at Maplewood Barn, 2900 E. Nifong Blvd.; $3 to $12. www.maplewoodbarn.com.