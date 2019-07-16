The Columbia City Council made John Glascock’s appointment as city manager official Monday night with a unanimous vote.

In a meeting that had few action items, the vote for Glascock was a footnote on the day he was announced as the council’s consensus choice.

Mayor Brian Treece repeated statements made at a news conference earlier in the day describing the “exhaustive” search since former city manager Mike Matthes’ November 2018 resignation.

The terms of Glascock’s employment are still to be negotiated. The council’s vote directed that a bill with those terms be prepared, likely for the next regular meeting on Aug. 5. Since his appointment, Glascock has been paid a salary of $164,822 per year.

The vote was taken with no discussion.

The remainder of the meeting was mostly routine. The only item up for a vote that wasn’t on the consent agenda was an amended development plan to build two commercial buildings and four residential dwellings on the west side of Frontgate Drive. It was approved unanimously.

In the public comment portion of the meeting, Natarajan Kumar, a 22-year-old MU student, called on the council to draft legislation decriminalizing psilocybin, a group of fungi commonly known as “magic mushrooms”.

The drug, known to induce hallucinogenic effects in users, has been decriminalized in two U.S. cities - Oakland, California, and Denver, Colorado.

Kumar, who is studying political science, said the drug has a “clear and acknowledged” medical use.

The United Nations Convention on Psychotropic Substances classifies psilocybin as a “Schedule 1” drug, or a drug with no medical benefits.

Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp asked the council to consider Kumar’s comment, mentioning he would like to have the board of health weigh in on the drug’s benefits, which he called “very promising”, particularly its ability to help people struggling to come to terms with impending death.

“I know other communities have moved forward on something along the lines of our decriminalization that we did with cannabis many years ago,” he said.

In 2003, Columbia was one of the first Missouri communities to decriminalize marijuana.

Trapp also praised a 124-page dog park survey titled “Visitor Perceptions of Columbia’s Dog Parks”, mentioning that a higher amenity dog park with membership fees “might be appropriate for [Columbia’s] next great dog park”.

He also mentioned the possibility of the city raising funds to supply said park with an in-house dog behaviorist.