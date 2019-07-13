The question of whether the University of Missouri used an $82,000 estimate for copies of public records to discourage a Sunshine Law request will go to trial this week in Boone County Circuit Court.

The trial before Circuit Judge Jeff Harris is scheduled for two days beginning Tuesday. Before that, Harris will preside Monday over a final pretrial conference, but a settlement doesn't seem likely.

The Beagle Freedom Project sued the University of Missouri Board of Curators and records custodian Paula Barrett over the cost estimate. The animal rights organization filed a request on Dec. 26, 2015, for records of 179 dogs and cats used in research. Barrett estimated that fulfilling the request would cost $82,222.

The lawsuit claimed the university was using the high cost estimate to prevent the public from having access to public records. In its trial brief, the organization states MU violated the Sunshine Law in many ways, including by failing to estimate time in a manner that would result in the lowest cost. It states that MU used high-paid principal investigators in calculating its estimate. As a result, some of the charges exceeded $100 per hour, when lower-paid staff were capable of producing the records.

It states MU's system "encourages staff — such as its principal investigators — to maximize its expense in responding to these requests in order to enrich themselves."

"We're excited to go to trial next week," Eric Crinnian, an attorney for the Beagle Freedom Project, said Thursday.

Lawsuits dealing with cost estimates for public records requests aren't common, he said.

"We think this is going to be a very important case in identifying the parameters of the Sunshine Law and what members of the public should expect from public agencies," Crinnian said.

The Sunshine Law requires governments to keep public records available for inspection and copying. Records exempt from disclosure are, to the extent possible, supposed to be stored separately from records available to the public.

Public agencies may charge up to 10 cents a page for paper copies and the actual cost of disks or other media for electronic copies. The charges may also include staff time to search for records and make the copies, "using employees that result in the lowest amount of charges to produce the records."

MU attorneys argue in its trial brief that the request for photographs and videos requires research by the principal investigators for each project in which an animal participates and that they are responsible for their own record-keeping.

"This time cannot be considered unnecessary or excessive when it represents an actual cost to obtain the requested records," the brief states.

The brief also argues that Barrett adjusted time estimates downward. It states also that the estimate may not be the actual cost.

The MU attorneys in the trial brief state that Beagle Freedom Project subsequently asked for a limited set of documents without the photos and videos kept by the principal investigators. It had a cost estimate of $8,950, but Beagle Freedom Project didn't respond.

Barrett submitted the revised cost estimate on June 10, according to an exhibit in the trial brief.

The Beagle Freedom Project didn't address revising its request in its brief, but stated that the initial request was "highly limited in nature and temporal scope to standard compliance records for a two-year period."

"Defendant Barrett knew or should have known that the requested records were readily available for production," the brief reads.

In a ruling last year that the case could go to trial, Harris said the issues to be decided at trial included whether the principal investigators should be the ones to conduct the records search and whether the university keeps records in a manner that inflates costs for separating open records from closed records.

He used in his ruling the phrase in the Sunshine Law requiring it to be "liberally construed in favor of openness unless otherwise provided by law."

Jean Maneke, an attorney who represents the Missouri Press Association, said public bodies sometimes place a high cost on records to discourage the public from getting them.

"I think that it is not at all uncommon for public bodies to charge a fee that makes it difficult for the public to access their records," Maneke said.

The Sunshine Law is clear about the person who has the lowest pay rate doing the work, which to her would mean an entry-level worker, she said. Governments often use a high-paid person instead.

"That's the excuse that gets used to increase the fees," she said.

Transferring or duplicating electronic photo and video files isn't difficult or costly, she said.

Any time a judge takes up a Sunshine Law case, it can have an impact, Maneke said.

"The language in the Missouri statute is pretty clear that producing these records requests should be done as cheaply as possible," Maneke said.

Jonathan Groves is president and a founding member of the Missouri Sunshine Coalition, a group that advocates for open government and press freedom. He teaches media law at Drury University in Springfield. He's a former newspaper reporter and editor.

"I think high prices can be a deterrent to people getting records," Groves said. "One can't assume a high cost means they don't want to turn over the information."

The Beagle Freedom Project could have sought a breakdown of the costs to make sure there wasn't a misunderstanding of the request, Groves said.

"Whenever you have a Sunshine Law disagreement, it's always a negotiation," Groves said. "Can you narrow down the request to get what you want?"

Although he said he wasn't very familiar with the case, he also questioned why high-paid principal investigators were needed to reproduce video files. The law allows for a reasonable reimbursement for work, he said.

"Case law always matters when there's a court decision," Groves said when asked about the importance of the case. "I wouldn't read too much into a single circuit court decision."

He said a ruling in a higher court would have more weight.

In some other cases, a court ruled against the Missouri Department of Revenue in 2010 because the fee it charged for records didn't include only the cost of copies, staff time and the medium for duplication. In another 2010 case, a court found that a flat, per-record fee was allowed under the law.

MU spokesman Christian Basi, told of Groves' statement that a high cost estimate doesn't indicate a public body doesn't want to comply, said he agreed with the statement.

"We have never once in this dispute said we are unwilling to provide the records, or they were closed," Basi said. "We have to be mindful of the costs that are incurred by these requests. There is a productivity cost. We try to keep the cost as low as possible when these requests are made."

