Kirksville High School seniors were recognized for outstanding attendance, with honors for those who missed seven or fewer days in high school. Special recognition was given to Reece Weber, who had three semesters of perfect attendance, and Ian Polovich, who had perfect attendance throughout high school. Students honored included: Aaron Birch, Andrew Bohon, Ashley Deierling, Mason Elmore, Carmen Ferry, Clara Garvey, Olivia Halma, Bailey Hannah, Olivia Harding, Kiersten Hart, Colin Hazen, Meg Howard, Skylar Kertz, Callyn Kinney, Noah Kizzire, Tanner Lain, Savanna Noel, Shane O’Donnell, Nathan Pigg, Ian Polovich, Josh Reuschel, Reece Weber, Nicholas Williams, Thomas Williams and Nicole Yowell.