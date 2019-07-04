Today’s holiday is full of activities.

Sugar Creek’s Fourth of July Parade steps off at U.S. 24 and Sterling Avenue at 11 a.m. The city’s fireworks show is at Kaw Field at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.).

Worlds of Fun and Kansas City's Berkley Riverfront Park have fireworks this evening, as will the city of Oak Grove. Activities for Oak Grove’s celebration at Bent Oak Park begin at 6 p.m.

Missouri Town 1855, 8010 E. Park Road, Lee’s Summit, is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. The day includes historical interpreters will providing musket salutes and patriotic speeches; period music and dancing demonstrations; a game of an early version of baseball called “Townball;” and children's activities such as patriotic relays, watermelon seed-spitting contests and pie-eating contests. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children and seniors, with children 4 and younger free.

The Truman Library & Museum in Independence is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission. At 2 p.m. there’s a screening of “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” about a canine mascot from World War I. The museum is at 500 West U.S. 24.

Remember safety

Officials remind those setting off their own fireworks to be safe and courteous.

Residents are also asked to be mindful of their neighbors – particularly those who are disturbed by fireworks – and to dispose of all trash and debris. An adult should be present when fireworks are discharged.

More generally, safety officials have these reminders:

• Keep a safe distance from fireworks – 25 to 40 yards for ground-based fireworks, and about 75 yards for aerial displays.

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.

• Use protective eyewear when using fireworks or standing nearby.

• Never hold lit fireworks in your hands.

• Never light fireworks indoors.

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance.

• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

• Soak spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.