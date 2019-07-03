As the clock ticked toward Independence Day, regional fireworks stores raced to prepare for the holiday rush.

Like most years, fireworks retailers said the biggest and often most expensive items are some of the biggest sellers. Still, retailers cautioned that safety is still the top priority for consumers.

Columbia-based Spirit of '76 Fireworks sells professional and consumer-grade fireworks wholesale and directly to consumers at its retail location on Highway 40 near Midway. Sales Manager Ben Muzzey said the company’s Sky Bacon brand fireworks are among the most popular this year.

As always, 500-gram cake fireworks, which typically come pre-packaged in boxes, are among the most popular. The strawberry-lemonade pack, which sells for about $36, turns from bright yellow palms to shooting red stars. The Pirates Cove firework shoots off bright, white stars and typically sells for about $25, Muzzey said.

“Everybody reverts to kids,” Muzzey said of the store’s customers.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, a handful of customers wandered through Fireworks For Life on Highway 98 near Boonville, but most of the big-ticket items still remained. Each year the non-profit sells fireworks at half-price to raise money for charitable causes, ministerial organizations and youth groups in Cooper County.

Jim Edwards, a local barber who runs the program, looked around a shed which housed dozens of fireworks Tuesday. Edwards looked at a frog-shaped firework he thought would sell well.

“It will shoot sparks out the ears,” Edwards said with a laugh.

As he looked around and showed off big boxes of fireworks priced for $1,300 and $650, he imagined crowds coming Wednesday and Thursday. Fireworks For Life planned to run three registers over July 3 and 4, Edwards said.

“Most of your business is done in the last three or four days,” Edwards said. “Usually people come out and buy the smaller stuff, then start to buy the bigger stuff."

On Wednesday afternoon, business at Spirit of ‘76 started to pick up as customers got off work, managers at the store said. The red, white and blue tent was packed to the gills with large fireworks costing hundreds of dollars to sparklers costing just a few bucks.

Derek Nolke checked out with a handful of small fireworks for his kids, which they planned to set off during a holiday trip to Lake of the Ozarks.

“We’ll get to see all the big ones and have a few for the kids,” Nolke said.

Kevin Miller and his son Graham Miller, 4, who live in Wichita, Kansas, stopped at Spirit of ‘76 on their way back home during a road trip. Graham Miller loved a smiling poop-shaped firework, in particular.

Managers at the store said most of the inventory will sell over the next two days. What does not sell will likely be sold by the pound as bulk fireworks or sold later as discounted “grab bag” fireworks.

Spirit of ‘76 planned to open its tent at 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday it will be open until 11 p.m.

“It will start this afternoon and not stop until we close tomorrow,” Muzzey said Wednesday morning.

Each year the Missouri Department of Public Safety issues 1,200 permits to seasonal fireworks retailers, according to the department’s website. State law allows sales from June 20 to July 10 and from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2.

With Missouri’s cold winters, Muzzey said summer sales far outnumber winter sales. Southern states with hotter summers but cooler winters typically see greater fireworks sales around New Year’s, Muzzey said.

Last week the Columbia Police Department reminded citizens in a news release that possessing and discharging fireworks within city limits is prohibited.

Nationwide five people died and hospitals treated 9,100 fireworks-related injuries last year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Eric Maze, a University of Missouri Health spokesman, said MU Health treated seven fireworks-related injuries last year.

Muzzey said children should always be supervised as they shoot off fireworks and consumers should always have water nearby to prevent larger fires from starting.

“The most important thing is safety,” Muzzey said. “We want everyone to have fun.”

pjoens@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1722