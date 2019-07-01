The Prairie Home Lions Club is adding free vision screening to its services during the Prairie Home Fair. Children ages 6 months and older are eligible for the Kidsight Vision Screening that will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 in the Prairie Home Lions Club Building on Main Street across from the entrance to the fairgrounds. The screening detects eye problems including nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, amblyopia (“lazy eye), anisometropia (one eye sees clearly and one eye is blurred), anisocoria (pupils are unequal) and misalignment (eye turning in or out). For more information, visit kid-sight.org. You can also email info@kid-sight.com or call 1-855-4KIDSIGHT (1-855-454-3744).

A workday for the 104th Prairie Home Fair will begin 8 a.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds. There will be a community church service 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7 in the shelter-house at the intersection of Hwy J and Hwy 87. The Fair kicks off on July 10 and runs through July 13. The carnival will be offering armbands every night (price TBA).

Here is a handy overview of events to clip and save:

Wednesday, July 10

Art Hall 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (entries accepted until 12:30 p.m.)

Sheep Show 10 a.m.

Goat Show immediately following sheep show

Bingo 6-10 p.m.

Tractor Pull 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Art Hall 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lions Club Vision Screening 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Better Babies Contest 10 a.m. (registration 9:15-9:55 a.m.)

Junior Swine Show 11 a.m.

Bingo 6-10 p.m.

Pet Parade 7 p.m.

Better Babies Contest Recognition 7 p.m.

Horse Show 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Art Hall 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Junior Cattle Show 11 a.m.

Tractor Rodeo 12:30 p.m.

Bingo 6-10 p.m.

4 Wheel Rodeo 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 13

5K “A Fair Day to Run” 7:30 am (registration 7 am)

Art Hall 8-10 a.m. (remove entries and collect premiums)

Pedal Pull 9:30 a.m. (ages 3-12)

Kids' Special Activities immediately following the pedal pull

Variety Show 6:30-8 p.m.

Doll Buggy Parade 7 p.m.

Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull 7:30 p.m.

Bingo 8-10 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Clean Up Day

For more information, see the Fair Book available at local businesses. Be sure to follow Prairie Home Fair on Facebook for the most current news.

Several local organizations will be raffling off items with drawings held the last night of the Fair. The Prairie Home Swimming Pool will be raffling off two separate items. The first is a three piece set of handcrafted child size furniture: 2 Adirondack chairs and a table painted a cheerful green and featuring scenes from “Paw Patrol”. A second raffle will be for two sets of four Kansas City Royals Baseball tickets (the first draw will be for one set, the second draw will be for the second set). Tickets for both raffles are one for $1 or six for $5 and may be purchased prior to the Fair from any board member or by emailing the pool at prairiehomeswimmingpool@gmail.com. Tickets may by purchased at Bingo during the Fair with the drawing being held 9 p.m. July 13 at the Bingo shelter-house.

Prairie Home Women in Mission will be raffling off a beautifully crafted quilt to benefit mission projects locally, regionally, nationally, and globally. Some of the projects the group has supported in the past include The Mustard Seed Food Pantry, Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, Coyote Hill Children's Home, Heifer International, and Mobility Worldwide. The group will have a table set up at the west end of the grandstand where you can view the quilt and purchase tickets. Tickets are one for $1 or six for $5 with the drawing being held the last night of the Fair.

The Prairie Home Lions Club will have multiple items available for raffle at their booth on the east end of the grandstand: three $10 dinners from Duncans’ Diner; two haircuts at Split Ends; two $50 gift certificates for W K Motors; a Case Farmall toy tractor from Crown Implement; a fishing rod and reel from Gary Schoenthal; four pies made by Elaine Gramlich donated by Charlie Melkersman; a hair cut/style at Kaseys’ Kreations; one-night stay at the Isle of Capri; two buffets at IOC, Farmers Pick; Elaine’s Dip Mixes Gift Basket from Connie Gerdt; $20 gift certificate for Copies Etc. Chances will be a donation of $1 for one or six for $5. The drawing will be the last night of the Fair.

In non-fair related news, there will be no Water Aerobics at the Prairie Home Pool on Thursday, the Fourth of July. The pool will also close at 5:45 p.m. on July 6. The pool is rented for a party at 6 p.m. The pool is available for rental upon request. The charge is $50 for the first hour, and $25 for each hour after that. Feel free to contact any board member or lifeguard for the pool rental form.