The Bunceton Community Betterment Association (BCBA) held their monthly meeting on June 25 at Bunceton City Hall.

John Breshears was awarded the Yard of the Month, but the sign was stolen from his yard. Whoever stole the sign is asked to return it to Ashley Benny at the bank or to City Hall.

The Citizenship Award was given to Dennis Jones.

Members have been asked to sign up to help during activities July 3-4. Activities July 3 will be the baby contest, Little Miss contest, and Prince and Princess contest at the Bunceton Lions Club beginning at 6:30 p.m. Other activities that night will be at Custer's Lot west of the school. The BCBA barbecue dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. where one will be able to choose from pulled pork, hot dogs, potato salad, or chips as well as soda and water. The washers tournament starts up at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. the Street dance begins again in Custer's Lot. There you will also find a bounce house, dunking booth, and ice cream. Start the day of July 4th off right with breakfast at Bunceton Federated Church from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Then head up to the lot under the water tower for the 7th Annual Fiddle contest registration begins at 12 noon with competition beginning at 1 p.m. BCBA will have a lunch concession stand open. Be at the school by 3:30 p.m. to line up for the parade which begins at 4p.m. The Summer Ball Association will have their pork dinner at the ball diamond concession stand at 5:30 PM. The Pedal tractor pull begins at 6 p.m. with a Coin Hunt following the pedal pull. Another washers tournament starts up at 6:30 p.m. Meet up at the ball diamond for the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

The Haunted School was also discussed. This year there will be a Family Friendly night 5-9 p.m. Oct. 12. The Haunted School won't be as scary this night so younger individuals can attend. For kids 12 years old and younger, $8 will be charged while those 13 years and older will pay $12. There will also be S'mores and popcorn included in this price that night. The Haunted School will be scarier on October 18-19, 25-26, and Nov. 1.