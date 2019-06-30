A one-room schoolhouse with warped floorboards, deteriorating foundation, no indoor plumbing and an outhouse may not seem very valuable, but to the Basye family the Union School in Howard County in a part of their family history.

In fact, Ben Basye, the patriarch of the family, recently paid nearly $40,000 in an auction to obtain the one-acre property adjacent to his son Randy Basye’s property on Route EE less than a mile from the Boone County line.

Ben Basye’s mother taught in the school house, he attended the school to begin an education that included a doctorate in engineering and siblings, cousins and neighbors were classmates.

The history also includes a dispute that was renewed by the auction.

The family is threatening to sue the district over the property for a second time and at a recent meeting of the Fayette Board of Education, which owned the 1892 schoolhouse, Ben Basye’s son, state Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, demanded all records of the sale from closed meetings.

The property is back in Basye family hands after more than 100 years. The purchase comes 16 years after the Basye family sued for title, arguing that the property should have been reverted back to them after it was no longer used for school purposes, over 70 years ago.

The property was originally owned by the Basye family in the 1800s and was sold to the local school district in 1892 for $50, according to records from the Howard County Recorder of Deeds office.

However, Ben Basye and the rest of the family has maintained that the original deed was forged. The lawsuit claimed Ben Basye owned, but the case was dismissed in Howard County Circuit Court, a decision upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.

There were 194 bids in the online auction conducted by Atterberry Auction and Realty.

“We were going to get that property,” Rep. Basye said

For the past several years, a local community group leased the school house for $50 per year, Fayette R-III Superintendent Tamara Kimball said. The district has been in financial need and eventually decided to sell the Union School to help fund other projects, she said. Selling the property through a realtor or in an auction were the two options available to the district.

““They have what they wanted all along… and they’re still not happy,” Kimball said. “I don’t know what he wants to sue us for, but he’s not been very nice to the school district. Frankly, it’s been a pain to have to be put through all his family has put us through.”

Though the Basyes won the auction, they were not happy about having to pay nearly $40,000 to get it — $35,200 for the winning bid and 10 percent commission to the auction house — as they believe property should have been theirs to begin with.

Though the price tag was high for such a small piece of property, the historical significance to the family was worth it, Rep. Basye said.

“It didn’t matter what the price was going to be. This was going to be in the Basye name… but we regret it went as high as it did.”

At the June 19 board meeting, Rep. Basye confronted the board with an open records request in reference to closed session meetings regarding real estate. He also threatened a possible lawsuit, depending on the findings of the open records request.

The long-running legal battles with the Basye family has been a headache for district officials, Kimball said.

“He could have just come to us and asked for a records request, but he came and spoke to the board,” Kimball said.

The Basyes have argued that over a dozen other school houses across the county, which had been owned by the district, reverted back to the original owners or were sold at a nominal fee.

“This is not unprecedented. That’s why we’re upset,” Rep. Basye said. “If they had talked to us ahead of time, it would have been a lot different. We would not be upset like we are now.”

The difference between the other school houses and the Union School is that the latter was purchased rather than donated, Fayette R-III Board of Education President Gary Gose said.

The district was aware the Basye’s would want to buy the property, but it couldn’t set up a handshake deal without facing legal ramifications, he said.

“It hasn’t been treated like some of the previous properties, because it wasn’t donated,” Gose said. “We took every legal avenue to make that happen, and they got the property back. It was offered to them to rescind the deal if they were unhappy. They wanted to keep the property, but now they’re still complaining about it.”

District officials are frustrated with the legal threats, especially now that the property is sold to the family that wanted it begin with, Gose said.

“I want to be done with it,” he said.

Money that could end up being spent on legal fees would be better served in other areas of the district, he said.

“I hate to see more money taken out of our coffers to defend lawsuits when that could be going to kids,” Gose said. “I’m not looking forward to another legal action. If we have to, then we have to.”

