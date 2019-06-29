A Greenwood man has been charged with fatally shooting and stabbing his girlfriend inside her rural Jackson County home late Wednesday.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 44-year-old Dana Jones with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action after he allegedly shot and killed 54-year-old Kimberly Alcorn, shot, as well as a dog that witnesses sent into the bedroom, then fired at one of the witnesses who went back to check the room.

According to court documents, sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting at the 13000 block of South Harris Road, east of Greenwood. They tried to stop a vehicle leaving the scene, but the driver fled and soon crashed into a tree. The driver, later identified as Jones, was naked and taken into custody.

Inside the home, deputies found Alcorn and a pit bull shot in the bedroom. Two witnesses, Alcorn's grandson and his girlfriend, said they had been in the basement when they heard Alcorn and Jones arguing, began to worry about Alcorn and went upstairs with the dog. They sent the dog into the bedroom, then ran when they heard multiple gunshots. The girlfriend said she went back to check on the dog, saw the dog and then saw Jones standing on the bed with a gun. Jones then fired shots at her as she fled again.

According to the medical examiner's office, Alcorn suffered gunshot and stab wounds.

Deputies said the dog had to be euthanized because of three through-and-through gunshot wounds it would not overcome.