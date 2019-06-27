The bridge has been scheduled for replacement in 2020 for years, MODOT Transportation Project Manager Mia Peters wrote in an email. The department contracted a design consultant last June, and they are finishing plans to open bids in December, she said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation was already preparing to replace the Bartlett Creek bridge before a levee breached and the Missouri River rushed over Route Z near Petersburg.

MODOT will open bids for the estimated $545,000 project in September and expects to start work in 2020. Route Z will be closed at the bridge — about 2.5 miles west of Highway 87 — for three months during construction, according to MODOT. A few county roads could serve as a detour, as well as Highway 87 and Route J. MODOT signs will not be placed for a prescribed detour, according to the department.

The bridge is 67 years old and needs to be replaced, because it is deteriorating and the bridge deck is in poor condition, according to MODOT. The new bridge will be 6 feet wider.

The bridge has been scheduled for replacement in 2020 for years, MODOT Transportation Project Manager Mia Peters wrote in an email. The department contracted a design consultant last June, and they are finishing plans to open bids in December, she said. Recent flooding in southern Howard County didn’t change the timeline of the project, Peters wrote.

MODOT is taking questions and comments about the project on its website.