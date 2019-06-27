KAISER, Mo. — Boonville FFA’s Aidan Meyer and Austin Schuster joined 100 FFA members from across Missouri at the Annual HYMAX Academy from June 14-16.

HYMAX, Helping Youth Maximize their Agricultural eXperience, is a prestigious State Leadership Academy sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association and held at Camp Rising Sun, located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park. The 2019 HYMAX Academy provided extensive leadership training focusing on developing self, working on teams, agriculture advocacy, and learning how to enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience. FFA members attending HYMAX 2019 were taught by agriculture and leadership experts, along with touring non-traditional agriculture businesses.

These 100 entering high school sophomores were selected from numerous applicants to attend this specialized academy based on their FFA leadership involvement, community engagement, and academics. The HYMAX Academy members were mentored by Missouri State FFA Officers, college student aged Small Group leaders, Agricultural Educators and Missouri FFA State Staff.

Students learn how to advocate for agriculture, overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills.

The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally there are over 500,000 FFA members. Missouri ranks 4 th in the nation with over 25,000 FFA members.