Flags will fly at half-staff at government buildings across Missouri on Monday to honor North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, who was shot and killed after responding to a complaint at a Wellston business.

Officer Langsdorf served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before he joined the North County Police Cooperative in 2019. Langsdorf was on duty June 23, 2019 when a man shot and fatally wounded him while he was responding to a business in Wellston to investigate a complaint.





As a tribute to Langsdorf’s bravery and service, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a proclamation on June 26, 2019 declaring that flags wii be flown at half-staff on the day Langsdorf is laid to rest.





“For 17 years, Michael Langsdorf patrolled the streets of the St. Louis area, confronting violence and taking risks so others could be safer and the community could be stronger,” Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe said Wednesday. “Since his tragic, senseless killing, we’ve learned about the impact one individual officer can have over a career – from helping save a toddler from a burning building to mentoring and guiding younger officers. We are all indebted to Michael Langsdorf, and we will always remember the difference he made for the St. Louis region.”