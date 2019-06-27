Bunceton will hold its tractor pull at 7 p.m. on June 28 at the Southside Castlewood Park. Admission is $5 per person over 6, and free for anyone with a military I.D.

Some members of the Bunceton Garden Tractor Pullers Association participated in the Garden Tractor Pull on June 15 at the Stover Fair.

Pulling in the 950-pound stock class was Jon Goldsmith with 18-plus horsepower for 188.5 feet and Layne Maddex with his 12-horsepower garden tractor for 141.24 feet.

In the 1050-pound hot stock class, Jon Goldsmith pulled his 18-plus horsepower for 97.6 feet. Several Bunceton participants pulled in the 1050-pound stock class. Layne Maddex took his 14-horsepower 155 feet.

William Arnold's 18-plus horsepower went 139.46 feet, Kenny Brizendine's 18-plus horsepower went 160.64 feet, Jason Burnett's 18-plus horsepower pulled for 67.25 feet, and Tony Brizendine's 18-plus horsepower went 130.7 feet.

Crews installed the guard rails on the track on June 18.

More information on the pull is available on the Bunceton Garden Tractor Pullers Facebook page.

Bunceton softball defeated Blackwater 22-7 on June 18. Emma Knipp was awarded a game ball for hitting two home runs in the game.

"The entire team played amazing," said David Knipp, Emma Knipp’s father.