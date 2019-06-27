The 104th annual Prairie Home Fair will be held soon. The Fair Books have been published that include a schedule of events, rules of each event, the Art Hall premium list and other information. The books are available at local businesses. Updates will also be available at the Prairie Home Fair Facebook page.

To help prepare for the 2019 Prairie Home Fair July 10-13, the Prairie Home United Methodist Church will be holding a Service of Praise and Prayer at 11:00 AM on Sunday, July 7. The service will take place at the south shelter house at the Prairie Home Fairgrounds.

Open to the whole community, the time of worship will be based on the theme of Psalm 133, “Behold, how good and pleasant it is when we live together in unity.”

We invite folks to sit at the picnic tables at the shelter, or you may want to bring a lawn chair for seating. There will be an offering taken; any loose offering will give support to the local Mustard Seed Food Pantry.

The Art Hall opens at 9 a.m. July 10 on the Prairie Home campus with entries accepted until 12:30 p.m. (noon for the School Department). The Art Hall departments include field products, garden products, pantry stores, horticulture, baked foods and candy, crafts, and the School Department, which features the work of students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The full Premium List is found in the Fair Book. The Art Hall will close for judging and will reopen after judging is complete and stay open until 6 p.m. The Art Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. All entries must be picked up and premiums will be paid between 8-10 a.m. Saturday.

The Sheep Show begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the livestock barn on Teel Street. The Goat show will follow immediately after the Sheep Show. For more information, contact Heather Sullard at 660-621-9636.

Wednesday evening, the Grandstand Event is the 38th Annual Tractor Pull. For information, contact Matt Rentel at 573-489-5116 or Eric Kirschman at 660-537-5693.

The Prairie Home Swimming Pool will sponsor Bingo in the shelter-house all four nights of the Fair: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 6-10 p.m. and Friday 8-10 p.m. Contact Tammy Rhodes at 660-841-5061 for more information.

A free KidSight Vision Screening will be sponsored by the Prairie Home Lions Club from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lions Club Building on Main Street.

Registration for the Better Babies Contest is 9:15-9:55 a.m. Thursday in the Shelter-house with the contest beginning at 10 a.m. For information, contact Stacey Holliday at 660-864-6559.

The Junior Swine Show begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Livestock Barn on Teel Street. For more information, contact Heather Sullard at 660-621-9636 or Pat Twenter at 660-888-3608.

Thursday evening's grandstand entertainment kicks off at 7 p.m. with the recognition of the winners of the Better Babies Contest followed by the Pet Parade. The Horse Show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information regarding the Horse Show, call 573-796-8152 or 660-841-5671 and leave a message.

The Junior Cattle Show at the Teel Street venue starts at 11 a.m. with weigh-in from 9-10 a.m. Friday. For more information on the Cattle Show, contact Heather Sullard at 660-621-9636 or Pat Twenter at 660-888-3608.

The Tractor Rodeo will be 12:30 p.m. Friday. Contestants must be at least 15 years old and must make arrangements for a tractor. Eric Bieri is the superintendent for this event. The featured 4 Wheel Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday with sign-ups from 6-8 p.m. For information, contact Adam Brandes at 573-864-8949.

A Fair Day to Run 5K registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Prairie Home Ball Field just east of the Fairgrounds on Highway J. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration forms are available on the Prairie Home Fair Facebook Page or by emailing phfair5k@gmail.com. T-shirts are available for $10 with pre-registration by July 1. For more information, contact Sage Eichenburch at 660-841-5253 or phfair5k@gmail.com.

The Pedal Pull for ages 3-12 begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. For information, contact Judy Kirschman at 660-537-3226. The afternoon specials will begin after the Pedal Pull/ Specials include Father and Son Who Resemble Most and Mother and Daughter Who Resemble Most. Boys and Girls events include Sack Races, Spoon Races, 50-Yard Dash, Bicycle Races, and Tricycle Races. The daytime activities will be capped off with a bike drawing for one boy and one girl. Bikes are provided by Bob McCosh Chevrolet.

The Variety Show that will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Shelter House. The Doll Buggy Parade will be at 7 p.m. and the Variety Show will resume at 7:15 p.m. The last evening of Bingo will begin at 8 p.m.

The Second Annual Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull will begin in the Arena at 7:30 p.m. For questions on classes and rules call Chris Monsees at 660-619-1779.