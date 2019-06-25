Several state and local agencies and groups will be available at the Open Bible Praise Center to assist people dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.The resource center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

State and local agencies offering flood recovery resources will join together Friday at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville to serve as a “one-stop shop” for families dealing with the aftermath of historic flooding along the Missouri River.

Several agencies and groups will be available at the Multi Agency Resource Center to assist people dealing with the aftermath of the flooding. Participating agencies include the State Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross, state departments of agriculture, natural resources, social services, insurance and health and senior services, and local government and faith-based groups, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Mike Parson. There will also be resource centers in Independence on Tuesday and Brunswick on Wednesday, according to the release.

The Open Bible Praise Center is at 16991 Highway 87, Boonville, just south of Interstate 70. The resource center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe on Monday, acting on Parson’s behalf, asked President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for 41 Missouri counties affected by flooding, tornadoes and other severe weather. It would allow eligible residents to seek individual federal assistance for temporary housing, housing repair and replacing belongings lost or damaged by storms and flooding in counties like Howard, Cooper, Boone, Callaway and Cole.

Initial damage assessments by FEMA and SEMA examined 1,650 homes, of which 953 had been destroyed or sustained major damage. Out of 251 businesses surveyed, 125 were destroyed or sustained major damage, according to the release.

The state expects to ask for public assistance to allow 63 counties to apply for federal aid to fix damaged infrastructure, according to the release. FEMA and SEMA still need to do damage assessments before the state can ask for that designation.