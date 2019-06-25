The fireworks sale opens Wednesday, and will stay open until June 6. The sale is on Highway 98, about a mile from Highway 87 and there are signs pointing it out.

Jim Edwards is keeping up his summer tradition of selling fireworks for a cause.

Fireworks For Life has been selling the Fourth of July staple since 2005 to raise money to help people who are getting treatment for cancer handle expenses. Treating cancer is expensive, and it can be difficult for a family to pay for treatment on top of everything else, Edwards said.

The fireworks sale opens Wednesday, and will stay open until June 6. The sale is on Highway 98, about a mile from Highway 87 and there are signs pointing it out. Half of the proceeds go to the Cooper County Cancer Survivors Fund, and money also goes to the Ministerial Alliance and the church youth groups that run the stand.

Edwards presented a $2,356 check last Thursday to Roger McMurry of the Ministerial Alliance, which McMurry said would be given to cancer survivors as they need it. Fireworks for Life has donated more than $85,000 since 2005 to cancer survivors in Cooper County, Edwards said.

Cancer survivors in Cooper County can apply with Fireworks for Life to receive money. The money will usually go to families with less income and have more trouble paying their expenses, Edwards said.