A California man who state troopers found with 115 pounds of marijuana during an Interstate 70 traffic stop in Cooper County in January pleaded guilty to a felony drug trafficking charge on Monday.

Zechariah Heryford, 38, of Galt, California, was sentenced Monday to 4 years in prison for the second-degree trafficking charge by Circuit Judge Robert Koffman.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Steven Johnson stopped Heryford in late January after Heryford exited I-70 onto southbound Highway 135 and drove through a stop sign.

Troopers searched Heryford’s car after the patrol dog Rony indicated it could smell drugs from outside the car. Troopers found 115 separate, one-pound bags of marijuana in his car.