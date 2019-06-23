The Rolla Board of Public Works will hold a public hearing Tuesday, June 25 regarding Rolla Municipal Utilities' proposed Fiscal Year 2020 Budget.

The community is invited to provide input during the Board’s regular meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Tucker Professional Center Board Room, located at 101 W. 10th

Street. A handicap entrance is located at 103 W. 10th Street.

As proposed, the budget includes operating revenues of $29.6 million, operating expenses of $30.5 million and a capital improvement budget of $3.6 million.

Over the last three years, RMU has provided $1.4 million in annual rate relief to the

citizens and businesses in Rolla. The following proposed rate changes will increase this annual rate relief by an additional $800,000.

Electric Department:

— Lower energy kWh rates by $0.01 in all classes

— Suspend Power Cost Adjustments (PCA)

— Increase Electric Service Availability Fees (SAF)

— Separate rate structure for Street & Area Lighting with an increase in street lighting rates to better cover capital expenditures.

Water Department:

— Suspend Water Cost Adjustments (WCA)

— Increase water consumption rates over two years to better cover capital expenditures.

— Slight increase to Fire Sprinkler Line fees

If approved by the Rolla Board of Public Works at their July meeting, the budget and rate

changes will then be presented to Rolla City Council in August for comment and implemented beginning with Oct. 1, 2019 billings.

Documents pertaining to the proposed budget and rate changes are available for review at the RMU Business Office, located at 102 W 9th St. or on-line at www.rollamunicipalutilities.org.