The Blue Springs City Council is considering adding new regulations for solar energy systems following a public hearing this week.

According to council documents, Blue Springs does not currently have any development requirements that instruct residents how to install solar energy systems. The city has allowed solar systems under the same requirements as other mechanical equipment, such as HVAC units, which required them to be hidden from view.The council recognized solar energy units have different requirements than other machines, specifically the need to be in sunlight, and so looked at changing the Unified Development Code to allow for those differences.

The proposed changes set before the council tailor the requirements to the machine and state the components such as support posts, framing and wiring to be concealed and colored to match the roof, but the solar panels themselves to not need the restriction.

The second reading of the measure is set for July 1.