Children’s History Camp

A Childrens History Camp will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m, June 18. at the Camden County Museum in Linn Creek. Every Tuesday for 6 weeks children will learn the history of the Lake area.

Bark For Life

Bark for Life, a canine event to fight cancer hosted by Morgan County Relay for Life, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 19 at the Laurie Fairgrounds.

Youth Police Academy

The Lake Ozark Police Department will host a Youth Police Academy from 9 a.m.-5 p.m June 20 & 21. Attendees will process a crime scene, watch a helicopter land, meet with members of the local SWAT team following a demonstration,