Here we are, 60 years later, still wrapped around the axle over Cuba.

To be sure we never liked the idea of a Communist nation 90 miles off our shore, and we had even more reason to fret when in the height of the Cold War Russia set up nuclear shop down there, but in succeeding years larger issues of relative national strength brought reality to the fore and Russia retired from the struggle, including its presence in Cuba. It has become obvious since American mafia bandits were expelled, the disagreement we and the Cuban people never wanted is over. The people still respect their revolution, but they love Americans who come to have fun.

What is left is a residual condition of mutual friendship between the citizens of both Cuba and the U.S., if national leaders will just get out of the way. Of the two, our government deserves the most blame simply because it could have most readily accommodated rapport. We are by far the biggest and most powerful, after all.

All an American need do is visit the island and sample the obvious person-to-person welcome of the average Cuban on the street, which I was able to do in 2003 while our officialdom was still dragging feet. Now, however, the Trump administration has imposed new restrictions on American travelers, explicitly cancelling “people-to-people” visitation as a recently officially sanctioned reason to visit and frustrating thousands of travelers.

Trump says he wants to avoid helping Cuba provide assistance to Venezuela, but I’ll give you 8-to-5 our enigmatic U.S. president is playing mainly to his domestic political base, particularly a diminishing clot of conservatives who keep Fidel Castro bashing as a central part of their platforms.

I mean, the very idea of the U.S. government prohibiting its own citizens from traveling next door to visit another group of friendly citizens in a friendly neighborhood is preposterous, but there it is, and too many people in this country are too preoccupied to care. We are not going to primarily use this point to oust a noxious president, though it is one in a growing litany of good reasons why.

So, you can still go to Cuba despite Trump’s red flags at the gate. The foolish U.S. policy requires that you tell white lies in the process regarding the reasons for your trip, choosing one or more from a reprehensible official “list” when you should be able to go just for the hell of it, to do a bit of shopping and sightseeing, have some Havana Club rum, and put your toes in the sand.

Instead you have to pretend some high-sounding purpose, like religious activity. Quaff a Havana Club and cola and you will feel spiritual enough.

But the dam is leaking. One allowable purpose is “supporting the Cuban people,” which Trump policy supporter Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., says is relatively easy to fulfill.

The larger point is the U.S. government should not erect a hurdle at all. It displays malign intent without reason, enough to anger everybody of ordinary mind without even the semblance of doing any good.

My advice remains, “Go to Cuba.” You can find a way and you will love the experience.

And, by the way, vote against Trump next time you have a chance.

HJW III

