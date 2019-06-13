State Auditor Nicole Galloway will audit Otterville in southwest Cooper County in response to a citizens’ petition, her office announced Thursday.

Under Missouri law, residents a town the size of Otterville – which has a population of about 460 residents – must collect 25 percent of the registered voters in the community to request an audit. Galloway, in a news release, stated that 61 residents signed the petition seeking the audit.

"Citizens of Otterville are promoting accountability in their local government by petitioning for this independent review," Galloway said in a news release. "My office will review the financial practices and operations of city government and make recommendations to ensure efficiency and transparency."

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597.