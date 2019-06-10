Paddle Race

The Osage Howler Moonlight Paddle Race will be held below Bagnell Dam from 9 p.m.-1 a.m June 15-16. Choose between a 30-mile race or 14-mile race, both ending at Pike’s Camp in Wardsville.

Swing Dance Club

The Lake of the Ozarks Swing Dance Club will meet at Ozark Yacht Club in Lake Ozark from 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m June 15. A free dance lesson is held at 7 p.m., followed by dancing.

Hot Summer Nights

Hot Summer Nights is held along the Bagnell Dam Strip from 6-11 p.m June 14. The event is held rain or shine and is free for participants and spectators. The theme this evening is “Pony Car Rendezvous.”