Put in the Work

Mexico Wrestling posted on Facebook on Sunday that it would have open mats this week through Thursday beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Hardball tourney on the horizon

Mexico Optimist Fields, E. Summit Rd., is hosting the Dynamite Bash 18U United States Specialty Sports Association qualifying High School Junior Boys Tournament organized and operated by the Mexico Sports Authority. There is a three-game guarantee for this event and the action starts with two contests games on July 13 followed by a single-elimination tournament on June 14. There is an eight-team limit, cost is $345 and brackets will be posted the Wednesday prior to the tournament.

All games are weather permitting. Details: 573-473-0483.

Gridiron time and place

On Sept. 10 the Chester Boren Middle School Football Teams will begin the 2019 season at home against Moberly starting with the seventh graders under the direction of coaches Beck Balsamo, Mike Hann, Scott Lentz and Tim Motley. The squad will then start with the eighth graders on Sept. 17 at Palmyra and Sept. 24 at home against Macon before playing at Fulton on Oct. 1 commencing with the seventh grade.

The Panthers then wrap up the season with home games where the eighth grade plays first on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15. All contests start at 5:30 p.m.

Diamond extravaganza going down

Mexico Sports Authority is offering the Mid-Summer Classic Softball Tournament at Optimists Fields July 13-14. This event is for 10U and 12U Girls, cost is $345 and brackets will be posted the Wednesday before the tournament. The format consists of a pair of pool games on day one and single-elimination bracket play on day two. This tourney is a United States Specialty Sports Association qualifier, there in an eight-team limit and teams are guaranteed three games, weather permitting.

Details: 573-253-3907.