In a 12-day period from May 31-June 7 the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) handled several reportable drug offenses, according to Sheriff Steve Cox.

In a 12-day period from May 31-June 7 the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) handled several reportable drug offenses, according to Sheriff Steve Cox.

May 30 K-9 Zaki and Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter were summoned to a location in Chillicothe to assist a Chillicothe Police Department officer on a traffic stop. Zaki conducted a free air sniff and gave positive indication of drug odor(s). The Chillicothe Police Department reported seizing suspected drug paraphernalia.

On May 31, the LCSO stopped a vehicle for a traffic related offense in the 1200 block of Washington Street. During the stop the deputy placed the driver in the passenger seat of the patrol vehicle and asked her to remain there as the deputy interviewed the vehicle passenger. During this time an officer from the Chillicothe Police Department was assisting on the stop and noticed the person in the passenger seat of the patrol vehicle was acting strange. The deputy then had this person exited the patrol vehicle and saw multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine in the patrol vehicle which had not previously been there. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of common drug distribution equipment, a small amount of suspected cocaine and other item(s). As a result, officers arrested Landie Irene Tier England, 26, Chillicothe, for alleged possession with intent to distribute controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. England was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail and has since been charged with felony possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and bond was initially placed at $15,000.

On June 2, K-9 Zaki and Deputy Leadbetter were summoned to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on U.S. 36 near Wheeling. Zaki performed a free air sniff and gave positive indication on odor of drug(s). Troopers reported finding marijuana in the vehicle.

On June 7, the LCSO assisted the Chillicothe Police Department with an investigation in Chillicothe that resulted in seizure of a larger quantity of methamphetamine. According to a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, at approximately 8:28 a.m., on June 7, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street for suspicious activity. An officer got a in a foot chase with the suspects as they fled the scene.

As a result of the investigation Eric Glenn Sparkman and Melinda Dawn Hedrick were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Both were transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges. In a press release, Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples said, a significant amount of methamphetamine was seized. An officer later applied for and received a Livingston County Search Warrant for their vehicle and during the search, scales were seized showing the two had been previously selling narcotics. They were later charged in the Livingston County Court for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.