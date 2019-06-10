Today at the Centralia Round Robin the Lady Panthers varsity softball team is hosting scrimmages that start for it at 8:30 a.m. against North Callaway. The squad will then take on Father Tolton at 9:45 a.m., at 1:30 p.m. Centralia plays Worth County and at 2:45 p.m. its the Lady Panthers verse the Silex JV. All contests will take place on the west field.

North Callaway is also present at these scrimmages and played Van-Far at 11 a.m. on the south field prior to facing Worth County at 4 p.m. on the west field.