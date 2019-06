In preparation for its scrimmage against a squad from Belgium on July 8, the Montgomery County varsity girls basketball team will have an Open Gym on June 18 and 25-26 beginning at 10:00 a.m. The upper classmen will also attend the Varsity on the Lake event on June 19-20 and the middle school girls will travel to Montgomery County on June 24 and Mexico June 27-28.

Details: jbasinger@mc-wildcats.org.