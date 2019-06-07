The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced results of the Driver & Vehicle Safety Division’s 2019 annual school bus inspection program. A total of 11,958 school buses across the state of Missouri were inspected by Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel during the 2019 program. Of all buses inspected, 89.3% were approved by inspection personnel with no defective items noted during inspection.

During the annual school bus inspection program, buses found to have no defective items are rated as “approved.” Buses having one or more defective items which do not constitute an immediate danger are rated as “defective.”

Buses with a defective item which constitutes an immediate danger are rated as “out-of-service.” Buses rated as “defective” may continue to be operated for the purpose of transporting students until repair is made. School districts are allowed 10 days following initial inspection to repair identified defects before being re-inspected by Highway Patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel. Buses rated as “out-of-service” must be repaired, re-inspected, and then placed back into service by Highway Patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel prior to transporting students. Buses not presented for re-inspection within the required 10-day period are reported to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Information from local districts is as follows (buses presented-buses approved-buses defective-buses out of service): Adair County R-I (7-7-0-0), Adair County R-II (5-4-1-0), Atlanta C-3 (5-2-3-0), Green City R-I (9-7-2-0), Kirksville R-III (39-39-0-0), Knox County R-I (15-15-0-0), La Plata R-II (7-5-2-0), Macon R-I (18-18-0-0), Milan C-2 (12-12-0-0), Putnam County R-I (18-18-0-0), Schuyler County R-I (16-4-2-0), Scotland County R-I (17-14-1-2).