The Hands of Friendship Quilt Guild honored seven local veterans during its annual quilt show Saturday at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville.

Honored veterans included Jerry Glassford, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam; Ryan Decker, a U.S. Air Force veteran with a 20-year military career that included deployments for Operation Southern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom; Irl Chandler, a veteran who served in Korea and who recently died; Reed Stites, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam; Brian Burns, a U.S. Marine veteran who was deployed to Somalia, Korea and Japan; Brandi Eslinger, a U.S. Air Force veteran; and Marvin McClanahan, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

“It’s an honor to receive this,” said Decker, whose quilt was made by his aunt, Diane Bloskovich. “It’s truly a work of art. It’s a very humbling experience to be recognized by your community.”

Quilt Guild member Kay Beach said the event honoring veterans has become a highlight of the organization’s annual show.

“All of these veterans are very, very important to the city of Kirksville, La Plata, to the whole country. The country owes them for being out there,” Beach said.