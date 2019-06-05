Cooper County Assessor Christy Linhart has mailed out impact notices for 2019.

The Assessor is required to send impact notices to anyone whose property values increased due to reassessment, and to set assessments at market value. Reassessment is required every odd year, but hasn’t been done in Cooper County since before 2008.

Open impact notices right away and review the new appraised value. If, in your good judgement, you feel your property is not worth the value on the notice, call or come in to the Assessor’s Office.

The Assessor’s Office deals with the value of real estate, not taxes. Not all raises in value will be from reassessment, some will be from improvements made to buildings.

Most questions can be answered over the phone or in the office. The office is mailing out about 6,000 notices, and asks for your patience through the reassessment time.

If, after contacting the Assessor’s Office, a taxpayer thinks the value is still too high, an appointment will be set up with either Linhart or the field tech. Any value can be changed if the change is warranted.

If the meeting still doesn’t resolve the issue, you can set an appointment with the Board of Equalization, which meets the second week of July. The final course of action is to set up a meeting with the State Tax Commission.