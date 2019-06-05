A proposal to allow the Boonville City Administrator to live up to 15 miles outside the city limits was stopped by the City Council after no one made a motion to vote on it Monday night.

The council needs a motion and a second before it can vote on any ordinance. With nobody making even a first motion, the measure failed without any vote. The measure was controversial when it was first presented at the last council meeting on May 20.

Residents spoke out against the rule itself, and with the council’s initial plan to introduce and vote on it during the May 20 meeting. Most council bills are read first at one meeting, then read again and voted on after another meeting. The council postponed the vote until the Monday meeting before it finally failed.

Boonville resident Joe Novy spoke out against changing the requirements on Monday and at the previous council meeting. He told the council on Monday that it’s not uncommon to find administrators from outside the city, or even the state, but they should move into the city once they have the job.

Council members not only have to live within city limits, they need to live in the specific ward they represent, Novy said. The mayor is an at-large seat, so they represent the entire city, like the city administrator would, Novy added. He asked if the council would want a mayor who lives in Windsor Place or Prairie Home making decisions for Boonville.

“It absolutely makes no sense to me whatsoever,” Novy said.

Heads of the city’s departments and the city clerk are allowed to live up to 15 miles outside the city limits. Earlier this year, the council also approved opening some boards and commissions to Cooper County residents living outside the city limits.

Mayor Ned Beach said current City Administrator Irl Tessendorf isn’t going anywhere soon, but the measure anticipated the city having to replace him at some point. Small and medium sized cities can struggle to find people with the expertise needed to manage a city, and who are willing to work for what the city can pay them, Beach said. The change could have given the city more flexibility when it is looking for a new administrator, he said.

Beach said he was premature with the motion and that it won’t come back before the council soon. A similar motion could come back later, but Monday showed it’s really up to the council, Beach said.