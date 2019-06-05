After nearly two months of discussions, the Boonville City Council approved a framework for regulating medical marijuana facilities in Boonville at its meeting Monday night.

Most medical marijuana regulations are set by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, but cities have leeway on zoning and whether they want to require setbacks between medical marijuana facilities and places like schools and churches.

The Boonville Planning and Zoning commission first discussed medical marijuana at its April 9 meeting. The rules the council unanimously approved Monday follow the philosophy set early on: treat growers and manufacturers like any other business. They’ll have Central Commercial District zoning like other industrial businesses in Boonville.

Dispensaries would be treated like liquor stores: they have to be at least 100 feet away from schools and churches and can only be open from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday. They’ll have Local Commercial District zoning, like other retailers.

Some parties have shown interest in opening growing and manufacturing operations in Boonville, but dispensaries likely will gather in larger population centers like Columbia.

Anyone looking to operate a medical marijuana operation also would need an annual permit from the city, similar to tattoo parlors. The city inspector, fire or police chief must inspect a facility before it gets a permit. The Cooper County Public Health Department would conduct its own inspections, separate from the city.

The council scheduled a public hearing for the beginning of the Monday meeting, but nobody spoke.

Boards and commissions

The council approved several of Mayor Ned Beach’s appointment to city boards.

Christy Linhart and Bill Hilden will join the Fire Board. Brett Cooper, Ralph Twillman and Tom Halford will join the Police Board.