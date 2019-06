Seventeen members of the Boonville FFA Chapter traveled to Kansas City on May 29 for the annual participation trip.

Students selected to go was based upon their participation during the 2018-2019 school year and completion of an award application. Students toured the Kansas City Zoo and Arrowhead Stadium.

During the tour of Arrowhead Stadium, members saw private suites, the penthouse suite, club areas, the press room, the locker room, hall of fame and even walked out on the field.