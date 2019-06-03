Courtesy of MDC:

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is in the multi-year process of updating Conservation Area Management Plans and is seeking public input on how conservation areas are important to Missourians. A draft management plan for MDC’s Atlanta Conservation Area and Long Branch Lake Management Lands is available for public review through June 30. To preview this draft management plan and share comments online, visit mdc.mo.gov/areaplans.

Atlanta Conservation Area and Long Branch Lake Management Lands include 4,809 acres in Macon County. Long Branch Lake Management Lands are leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and managed by MDC. MDC owns Atlanta Conservation Area manages both properties to provide diverse habitat for fish and wildlife species; to protect soil, water quality, and Missouri species of conservation concern; to demonstrate sound forestry practices; and to provide recreational and educational opportunities for Missouri citizens. These areas provide seven fishing ponds (11 acres in total), eight wildlife watering holes, four wetland pools with levees, one gravel boat ramp, one rifle/pistol range, one privy, and 11 primitive campsites for public use and enjoyment.