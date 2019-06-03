Event planned for Friday, June 7 at the Flower City Park

Cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members will unite for the annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Marion County from 4-11 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Flower City Park to help save lives from cancer. The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to fight every cancer in every community, with four million participants in 6,000 events worldwide in 2018.

Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking cancer research, providing free information and critical services for people with cancer, and supporting education and prevention programs.

Marion County annually raises about $105,000 towards this important life-saving cancer research and education. Teams will have a food and other items for sale, a Bounce House, there will be all sorts of entertainment and the 50’ Obstacle Course that is open to the public.

The evening will include several events beginning at 5 p.m.

A Survivor Dinner, hosted by James E Cary Cancer Center and Hannibal Regional

Survivor reception includes shirts and gifts

50’ Inflatable Obstacle Course open to public

Silent Auction until 9 pm

At 5:30 p.m., Chase Younwirth will perform Black Belt Karate. Vancil Performing Arts Center Competition Teams will be presented at 6 p.m.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at 6:45 p.m., and a celebratory cancer Survivors Lap, during which their caregivers join them, starts at 7 p.m. Team and sponsor laps follow.

City Competition between Hannibal and Palmyra will begin at 7:30 p.m. Hannibal has the traveling trophy. They will be running the 50’ Obstacle Course for time.

The Esther Moore Show will be presented at 8 p.m.

A touching Luminaria Ceremony, where candles are lit in honor and memory of locals who have battled cancer, will start at 9:15 p.m.

The Fight Back Ceremony will kick off at 9:30 a.m.

Cardboard Car Races will take place at 10 p.m., along with Team Game and Dance Party

Closing ceremonies will take place at 11 p.m.

Please note this event may be moved from Flower City Park to the Palmyra High School due to weather or overly wet/muddy conditions at the park.

The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all. Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park, or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Individuals and teams raise funds and awareness to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer.