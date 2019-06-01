A judge ordered Wednesday that the University of Missouri and a Brazilian firm suing the university discuss a temporary restraining order, which could temporarily stop MU from offering online elementary education classes in Brazil.

On April 24, Rio Branco, Brazil-based High School Serviςos Educacionais, sued MU in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, and alleged the university acted in bad faith and breached their contract by seeking to enroll Brazilian students directly in an online elementary and high school. The firm alleged the university received surprise invoices for $4.1 million and $5.2 million in May 2018 and in January.

“The parties shall meet and confer regarding the possibility of stipulating to the terms of a temporary restraining order,” Judge Brian Wimes wrote in the order.

In May 2015 HSE and entered into a partnership with Mizzou K-12 Online, an online pre-college program offered to students in 163 countries. From 2015 to 2018 HSE paid MU $4.89 million, the suit said.

The parties never agreed to a compensation structure. In a response Tuesday, MU attorneys Stephen Owens, Antwaun Smith and Joel Poole said HSE agreed to “at least one budget model.” The response also stated HSE agreed to pay MU $2.7 million in 2019.

“Defendant was under the mistaken belief that plaintiff would compensate it fairly and reasonably for the services it provided, with timely and full payments,” Owens, Smith and Poole said in the response.

The agreement allowed HSE to use MU intellectual property, including photos on promotional materials. In exchange MU granted guidance to students at schools which partner with and enroll students in the program through HSE. MU also agreed to provide enrolled students a pathway to enroll at MU.

The university also got access to HSE’s list of clients, customers and partner schools, the suit said. The agreement was set to expire on June 30, 2020. On Feb. 14, MU sent HSE a letter stating its intent to terminate the agreement in February 2020. The same day, Mizzou K-12 sent Brazilian students enrolled in the program an email which stated that the program will no longer be associated with HSE in February 2020.

Mizzou K-12 Director Zach March and Strategic Communications Consultant Tanya Haeussler were named as defendants along with the university.

Emails and documents sent between March, Haeussler, Smith, MU Attorney Matt McNamee, and Kathryn Chval, dean of the College of Education, confirm plans to launch an online education service in Brazil without using through third-party vendors, according to court documents.

HSE sent MU a cease and desist letter Feb. 19, which told Mizzou K-12 to stop contacting students directly. The firm alleged this attempt to work directly with HSE partner schools using its customer list violated Brazilian law.

In the response, MU denied that a customer list is intellectual property. The response alleged that Mizzou K-12 helped enrich HSE and educate Brazilian students while HSE failed to pay millions of dollars.

HSE asked the court to force MU to honor the terms of the contract until its expiration in June, and to allow students enrolled through HSE to take classes through Mizzou K-12 through graduation. In the response MU asked the court to force HSE to pay the unpaid balance.

“Plaintiff has been unjustly enriched by the unpaid portion of the reasonable value of work, labor, and materials supplied to plaintiff,” Owens, Smith and Poole said in the response.

