Margie Ann Watson, age 70 of Purdy, MO, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mercy Hospital - Springfield, MO. Margie was born August 23, 1948 at Granby, MO, daughter of Gene Watson and Nellie Mae (Cole) Watson.

Margie is survived by one daughter Jody Argo (Larry); son Bobbie Slavens; brother, Dale Watson (Aletta); sister Norma Davis (Gale); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her parents Gene and Nellie Watson; six brothers — Wilfred, Tommy, Neil, Clarence, Opal, and Paul David; and three sisters — Doris, Esther, and Ruthie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Freedom Worship Center, South on Business 37, Purdy, MO.