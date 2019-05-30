Voting can be simpler

Missouri is one of only 11 states that requires voters to provide an excuse each time they need to receive an absentee ballot. Many other states have made it easier for citizens to vote by allowing mail-in ballots and adopting automatic voter registration.

The League of Women Voters would support the simplification of our voting system by moving to automatic voter registration and an online registration system for all eligible voters.

The For the People Act (S949/HR1) is a comprehensive election reform package that includes those reforms. This bill already passed the U.S. House and is awaiting U.S. Senate action. It would break down barriers to voting and improve access. It would require states to allow same-day registration for federal elections and at least 15 days of early voting. It would also make Election Day a federal holiday. The bill is designed to restore the Voting Rights Act, bolster election security, reform the redistricting process, and improve transparency in elections in all 50 states. It would give states the power and resources to modernize and secure their election systems so they would be more free, fair, and accessible to all eligible Americans.

We encourage citizens to contact Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to investigate how government might be more responsive to citizens by requesting a hearing on this legislation (HR1) in the U.S. Senate.

Marilyn McLeod

President, League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County