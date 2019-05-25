For the organization’s first 17 years, the Curtain Call Theatre Company lived a purely nomadic existence. Company members would perform in restaurants, bars, barns and other places between, building sets, tearing them down, moving them somewhere else, and building them again.

Things changed a few years ago, when the nonprofit organization began renting the former Hazel Creek Free Will Baptist Church building at 512 W. Elizabeth St. in Kirksville. While Curtain Call would still do shows in those other places, allowing for dinner theaters and more, company members sought an established home.

Now four years later, Curtain Call is looking to make the arrangement permanent. An effort is underway for the company to raise $60,000 to purchase the former church and officially have a place to call its own.

The group needs a lot of support from a community it has entertained for the last two decades. The church they’ve been renting from has graciously decided to donate to the cause $10,000 of the rent Curtain Call had paid over the last few years. Other donations totaled $7,400 as of early May, and a GoFundMe page counts another $550.

That leaves more than $40,000 to reach Curtain Call’s goal, and the company is trying to get there by June 18.

Curtain Call members are hoping the community can provide the funding it needs, and in return will deliver an expanded roster of performances, different entertainment opportunities and an economic boost for Kirksville.

“This is a community that loves our theatre,” Curtain Call Board President Mark Willis said.

Willis came to Kirksville in 1985 with a plan to stay for two years. More than three decades later, Willis jokes the “two years have never ended.”

“We’ve loved the town, loved the people,” he said.

He got involved in Curtain Call in 2009. His youngest daughter, who had gotten involved in theatre through a homeschool program, wanted her father to audition for something with her and perform together.

They settled on the Christmas show, which was the first in Curtain Call’s radio-style performances that have become a holiday staple.

“I got hooked and have been involved ever since,” Willis said.

He joined the board and then became president about five years ago. A big part of why is what he believes the performances offer - a genuine chance for a community to come together.

“Our culture has become more and more segmented,” he said. “Through politics, there has been more division. One of the things that’s been helpful to me is how theatre itself brings people together.

“It doesn’t matter in our audience where you are across the political spectrum, or economic spectrum, or race, everyone enjoys our shows. To me, it was bringing something positive and family friendly and uplifting and inspirational to the community. When you come to a show, you always leave glad you came.”

Community members enjoy it being a theatre company made up of their neighbors.

“(I enjoy) the community involvement,” community member Kathy Marie said, “seeing so many talented Kirksville residents.”

The first half of Willis’ time with Curtain Call was spent in that organization’s nomad phase. He recalls tearing sets down, hauling them around and never having adequate time to rehearse on set or design the things they needed to take shows to the next level. Along with that, the kinds of shows they could actually perform were limited.

When the church became available, Curtain Call jumped at the opportunity and the company has enjoyed the experience. But renting the space and owning the space are two different things, and the larger investment will open new doors. With some remodeling they can increase capacity to somewhere between 120-150 people. And other changes to the space would bring options for performances they just don’t have room to pull off right now.

Other events, like open-mic nights and even classic film viewing would become possible. And all of it, Willis believes, would be an economic boost for Kirksville.

“We’re not trying to put ourselves on the same level as Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon - however what we do product-wise I would put against them any day,” Willis said. “There are buses that come to Macon and Moberly from Columbia and Kansas City to go to the theatre and those entities have said if we have an established, permanent place, they will come here.

“If you think about one of our plays bringing in one or two buses, that’s 100 people coming in and they’ve got to eat, they’re going to stay, they’re going to do a number of things. What it does to Macon and Moberly it could do to Kirksville, as well. Economically, it’s a good thing for us.”

If it needs to, Curtain Call will secure a loan to purchase the building and continue to fundraise. Donations are tax deductible and 100 percent of those funds will go toward the purchase cost.



