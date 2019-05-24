The process of establishing initial rules for medical marijuana in Boonville is coming to a close. A public hearing and final vote on zoning rules is set for the Boonville City Council’s June 3 meeting.

The council worked out medical marijuana regulations at its first meeting in May with members of the Planning and Zoning Board. The zoning board approved a set of rules last week, and the council did a first reading at its meeting Monday evening. The council will vote after a public hearing at its next meeting June 3, said Assistant City Administrator Kate Fjell.

The proposed rules would zone growing and manufacturing facilities as Central Commercial District (C-2), like most other manufacturing in Boonville. Investors have shown interest in several of Boonville’s vacant industrial buildings as possible growing facilities.

Dispensaries, which are more likely to open in larger cities, like Columbia, would be regulated similarly to liquor stores. They would have Local Commercial District zoning (C-1) and have to be at least 100 feet away from schools and churches. Dispensaries could only be open from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

Anyone looking to operate a medical marijuana operation would need an annual permit from the city, similar to tattoo parlors. The city inspector, fire or police chief must inspect a facility before it gets a permit. The Cooper County Public Health Department would conduct its own inspections, separate from the city.

“We wanted to make sure we had covered all avenues of concern, like building safety and security,” Fjell said.