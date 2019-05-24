There are 10 state highways in Central Missouri and seven roads in Boone County closed due to flooding as the Missouri River nears historic crests and additional rains promise to keep river levels high into the coming week.

Highway 40 was closed Thursday in Boone County just east of Moniteau Creek near Rocheport.

The flooding has forced the cancellation of the Salute to Veterans Air Show, usually held at Columbia Regional Airport but moved to Jefferson City because of ongoing runway repairs. The air show was canceled before an EF-3 tornado tore through Jefferson City on Wednesday night, injuring about two dozen people and destroying or damaging many structures. The parade that accompanies the air show has been canceled because of the tornado.

The traditional Columbia Memorial Day parade usually associated with the air show will be held on Monday. The Salute to Armed Forces parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday and go from from Stephens College to Fifth Street on Broadway.

The Pedalers' Jamboree, which usually begins in downtown Columbia, will now begin Saturday at The Stomp’n Grounds, 420 N. Roby Farm Road in Rocheport, and include a detour onto Highway 40 to avoid flooded portions of the Katy Trail.

The river was 35.35 feet at Glasgow on Friday, 10.35 feet above flood stage and the fourth highest reading ever at that location. In Boonville, the gauge read 31.96, 10.96 feet above flood stage and the sixth highest level ever reached. In Jefferson City, the river was at 31.52, 8.52 feet above flood stage and the ninth highest stage reading at that location.

All three locations were at or near their expected crest on Friday morning. The river is forecast to remain above flood stage throughout next week, a forecast that includes expected rain in the next 24 hours but not beyond.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm watches for the northwest third of the state, which drains into the Missouri River, for Friday through Saturday morning. Storms had already spawned flash flood warnings over large portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Kansas.

Precipitation forecast maps indicate central and northwest Missouri can expect 2 to 5 inches of rain through the Memorial Day weekend and 5 to 7 inches of rain over the coming week.

In addition to Highway 40 in Boone County, the high water has closed five state roads in western Cooper County – Routes DD, Z, NN, OO and HH, and Route V in eastern Cooper County. Highway 179 is closed near Sandy Hook in Moniteau County and near Marion in Cole County. Highway 94 is closed in eastern Callaway County.

In Boone County, the high water has closed Route K near the Katy Trail, Harold Cunningham Road at Highway MM, Rippeto Road, Hart Creek Road, South River Road between Wilton and Hartsburg, Smith Hatchery from Dothage Road to Easley River Road and the Hartbsurg Bottom Road.

