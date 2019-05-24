The pool will now be opening on Friday, June 7, instead of this Saturday.

During the storms last weekend, the high winds caused a light pole to blow over and glass shattered in the pool at Lions Park Aquatic Center. Initially, parks workers tried to vacuum out the pool and collect all the glass without draining the pool.

However, during lifeguard training this week, glass shards were still found in the pool. For the safety of all the pool patrons, we will have to completely drain and carefully clean the pool to remove all pieces of glass.

Once completed, the pool can be refilled and prepared for opening.